What to know about the latest trial involving Amanda Knox
By COLLEEN BARRY
Associated Press
FLORENCE, Italy (AP) — Amanda Knox is again defending herself in an Italian court in a slander case that has the potential to remove the last legal stain against her. It follows her exoneration nine years ago in the 2007 murder of her roommate, Meredith Kercher. Despite her exoneration and a murder conviction against a man whose DNA and footprints were found at the scene, doubt about her role persists in Italy and with Kercher’s family. The slander case brought by the man that Knox falsely accused is one reason why. Here’s a look at it.