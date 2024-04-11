A journalist. An army sergeant. An 80-year-old patient. Haitian human rights group details gang toll

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — A Haitian human rights group has released a new report that details the horrific violence unleashed this year by gangs who kill, rape and maim with impunity amid a political vacuum. Among the victims is a photographer slain in a drive-by shooting, an 80-year-old patient executed in a hospital surgery room, and a couple decapitated as they closed their small store. The group seeks to hold those responsible accountable, and it relies on people on the ground to collect victim’s names, ages and occupations to ensure they don’t remain anonymous amid a surge in slayings that are difficult to track. The report was released Wednesday.

