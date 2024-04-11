Coachella prepares to launch new Tesla rideshare program for community members

The city of Coachella is getting closer to launching a new community rideshare service that is focused on providing green rides to anyone who needs it.

Last July, the Coachella City Council approved an agreement with Latino Equity Advocacy Policy Institute (LEAP). Councilmembers also authorized the purchase of 17 Model Y Teslas for the program.

"We're excited about this program coming to fruition," said Mayor Steven Hernandez. He added, "we applied, about 4 years ago, to Cap-and-Trade dollars and part of that money was to introduce a rideshare program."

The City has received 14 of the 17 purchased vehicles. While all of the vehicles are delivered to the city's corporate yard, the City will be working with its non-profit partner to implement the new rideshare services within the "next couple of months," according to Rey Leon, Executive Director and Founder of the Latino Equity Advocacy Policy Institute.

Each Model Y Tesla can seat up to 7 passengers and anyone interested in booking a ride, once the program is operational, will be able to do so by calling a number. The goal is to eventually create an app to book rides, similar to the way Uber or Lyft operate.

Leon has launched a similar rideshare service in Fresno County called The Green Raiteros.

