Indio man killed in overnight crash

A 41-year-old man from Indio died in an overnight wreck on Interstate 10 east of Palm Drive.

The California Highway Patrol says the crash happened shortly before 2 a.m. Thursday morning.

The 41-year-old driver in a pickup truck swerved to the right side of the freeway side-swiping another vehicle in the number 3 lane.

Officials say the pickup then went to the freeway's right shoulder hitting a sign before overturning.

The California highway patrol says the 41-year-old man was then thrown out of his vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.

A 50-year-old woman from Arizona who was hit had sustained no injuries.

It is unknown at this time if drugs or alcohol were a factor in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.