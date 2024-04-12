DAP Health providing Naloxone & fentanyl test strips to festivalgoers

The harm reduction team with DAP Health is helping to prevent overdoses at the Coachella music festival.

On Friday, the organization provided naloxone and fentanyl test strips to festivalgoers near the convention center in Palm Springs, near the buses to the Empire Polo Grounds.

Naloxone is a medication that can rapidly reverse an overdose.

Neil Gussardo, DAP Health, said "Honestly some of the best folks to pick up this stuff are the folks who don't use drugs, so they're not high, but you know they may see somebody that is overdosing and they're the one that can save a life."

Gussardo also says they will be out at the bus pick-up location in Palm Springs on Friday, April 19th for another distribution.