Human remains were found in an apartment refrigerator. The resident is charged with murder

NEW YORK (AP) — Prosecutors say a New York City man has been charged with stabbing to death and dismembering a man after a drug dispute and keeping the remains in his Brooklyn apartment refrigerator for two years. The district attorney’s office says Nicholas McGee was arraigned Friday on charges including murder, robbery, concealment of a human corpse and tampering with evidence. A Brooklyn district attorney says McGee killed Kawsheen Gelzer in 2022. The remains were found in January. McGee’s wife is also charged. A lawyer for McGee did not immediately return messages.

