Midabi makes his mark on Downtown Palm Springs with sculptural text designs

Michael Birnberg, best known around the valley as 'Midabi,' is a contemporary artist known for his sculptural text designs.

“I’m kind of bringing philosophy to the public space as an intervention, to intervene in people's lives, and to effect change in individuals and communities,” said Midabi.

His piece titled 'The Only Other' has traveled extensively before arriving in Palm Springs.

The work was originally commissioned for Union Square Park, its first home.

It then spent two years at Burning Man before finding its current location in Downtown Park near the Palm Springs Art Museum.

"It's incredible to have it in a central location that is so art-centric and a place for people to come and experience art," said Midabi. "It's giving what it's meant to give to a great number of people, and that makes me happy."

This is just one of Midabi’s pieces in the city.

He also has an orange sculpture titled 'Change' situated in front of the Desert Art Center.

And 'Wow' is presented in front of Ernest Coffee in Downtown Palm Springs.

Midabi has another piece set to be officially revealed on Monday, March 15th. It’s a permanent sculpture on Tahquitz Canyon that is a part of the Pillars of Palm Springs project.

The artist hopes to continue expanding his footprint in Palm Springs.

“It's very special for me to be a part of the legacy here,” said Midabi. “I want to keep creating here in Palm Springs.”