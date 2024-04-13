Coachella Weekend One kicks off with a Windy Start

Windy and dusty conditions didn't deter festivalgoers as Weekend One of the Coachella Music Festival got underway. Packed shuttle busses, shimmering wristbands, and festival fashion returned to the Empire Polo Grounds as thousands of people made their way into the festival.

"I like that I get to express myself with my outfits," said Leelee, a woman visiting from Huntington Beach.

Despite the gusty conditions, attendees were determined to make the most of the day. And many came prepared to protect themselves against the wind and dust.

"We got bandannas for that," said Scotty Kurtz, a man who drove here from Dana Point. "Gotta keep your nose safe because it's bad."

One attendee who came all the way from South Carolina said she packed extra emergency essentials to help keep her and her friends safe.

"We packed like hydration tablets, bandanna, sunscreen," Camila Haskins. Other returning festivalgoers say the conditions, like the beaming sun and gusty winds, give the desert its charm.

"It's all about the experience," said Mara McGrain. "I cannot be more excited. It's like the wind brings something to it. Some cool weather for sure."

Todd Matsumoto agrees.

"The Coachella Experience is a bundle of friendship," Matsumoto said. "Its all about music, making new friends, and just being in an environment where you can let loose and have a good time."