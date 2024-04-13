Ryan Reynolds celebrates ‘ride of our lives’ as Wrexham gains promotion to English 3rd division

WREXHAM, Wales (AP) — The sequel has turned out to be just as good for Wrexham. The Welsh team co-owned by actor Ryan Reynolds has clinched promotion to the third tier of English soccer thanks to a 6-0 home win over Forest Green. That’s back-to-back promotions for the team since it was thrust into the spotlight following the investment by its Hollywood owners. It is two tiers away from the Premier League. Reynolds and fellow actor Rob McElhenney bought the little-known club for $2.5 million in 2021.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.