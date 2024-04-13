The iconic Neon Carnival returns to the Desert for its 13th year 

With so many people in town for festival season, a slew of parties will be going on all over the Coachella Valley

Among them is the invite-only Neon Carnival taking place Saturday night in Thermal.

“Our North Star is that this has to be fun”, said Neon Carnival founder Brent Bolthouse.

This is the 13th year nightlife producer Brent Bolthouse holds the highly anticipated event.

“I’m just really grateful and humbled that people still want to attend and that people like it and that we are still relevant in a world that seems to be changing fast. We’re excited, hopefully this is one of our best years ”, said Bolthouse.

The event is held at the Desert International Horse Park with nearly 10,000 people expected to attend.

“You know, it's a real carnival, so we have games, you can win prizes, there are rides, Ferris wheels, bumper cars, there are swings, you’re actually at a carnival and we just put a giant dance floor in the middle of it”, said Bolthouse.

The Neon Carnival, sponsored by Liquid IV, Patron El Alto, and Levi’s, will start tonight at 10 pm and run until 4 am Sunday.

“I hope that, at least for the younger generation, they put their phone in their pocket or purse and they just have fun, this is not something you can experience virtually, this is a real party in the real world, you have to touch and feel it”, said Bolthouse.

Bolthouse promises an evening full of electrifying performances with DJs that will keep the party going on for hours.

“This year we really changed up the DJ lineup, which we hadn’t really changed in almost the whole time, so we brought in Anderson .Paak (DJ Pee .Wee), he’s just such a fun performer, and he really is electric”, said Bolthouse.

DJ Hunny Bee and “Vanderpump Rules’ James Kennedy are expected to deliver powerful sets.

In the past celebrities such as Leonardo Dicaprio, Paris Hilton, and Megan Thee Stallion have been spotted at the Neon Carnival.

“We’re expecting a really fun turnout this year and people are really excited, we’re excited to see, you know I think the whole Vanderpump crew is coming, people obviously love that show, and James is obviously a catalyst for that”, said Bolthouse.