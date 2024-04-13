Ukraine’s military chief warns of ‘significantly’ worsening battlefield situation in the east

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine’s military chief on Saturday warned that the battlefield situation in the country’s industrial east has “significantly worsened in recent days,” as warming weather has allowed Russian forces to launch a fresh push along several stretches of the more than 1,000-km long frontline. Also on Saturday, Germany announced on that it will deliver an additional Patriot air defense system to Ukraine, days after missiles and drones struck infrastructure and power facilities across several Ukrainian regions, leaving hundreds of thousands of homes without power, in what private energy operator DTEK described as one of the most powerful Russian attacks this year.

