Firebirds clinch top spot in the Western Conference with 2-1 win over the Gulls

today at 7:35 PM
Published 7:29 PM

The Coachella Valley Firebirds defeated the San Diego Gulls 2-1 in front of a sold-out crowd at Acrisure Arena.

Down 1-0 in the second period, Cameron Hughes tied it up for his 25th goal of the year. In the third period, Jani Nyman gave the Firebirds the lead and scored his first AHL goal.

The Firebirds improve to 45-14-6-4.

Coachella Valley will remain at home and play the Tucson Roadrunners on Wednesday, April 17th. Puck drop is set at 7:00 p.m.

Kenji Ito

