Multiple businesses burn in commercial structure fire in Palm Desert

Cal Fire is still on scene of a commercial structure fire that destroyed four businesses on Country Club Drive and Monterey Avenue in Palm Desert.

According to Cal Fire, the fire started just after 3:00 AM Sunday inside of a 30,000 sq. ft building in a strip mall. 6 nearby residents were temporarily evacuated as firefighters worked to contain the fire that destroyed four unnamed businesses.

This video taken by viewer, Paul Aimbez, shows the fire when it was still active earlier Sunday morning:

The fire was contained shortly after 5:00 AM. One RSO deputy was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries. No other injuries have been reported.

Fire crews will remain on scene as overhaul and salvage efforts continue. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing updates.