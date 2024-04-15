2 bodies found in rural Oklahoma after 4 arrested in case of missing Kansas women

GUYMON, Okla. (AP) — Two bodies have been recovered in a rural Oklahoma county, a day after four people were charged there with murder and kidnapping in connection with the March disappearance of two Kansas women. Authorities say 27-year-old Veronica Butler and 39-year-old Jilian Kelley, of Hugoton, Kansas, were driving through the Oklahoma panhandle to pick up Butler’s children for a March 30 birthday party in Kansas but never showed up. Investigators arrested four people on Saturday. The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation announced the next day that two bodies were found and were taken to the medical examiner’s office to determine identification and cause of death.

