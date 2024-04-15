General Motors to move Detroit HQ to new downtown building, plans to redevelop Renaissance Center

DETROIT (AP) — General Motors will move its Detroit headquarters to a new downtown office building next year and redevelop its iconic home along the Detroit River. That’s what company and city officials confirmed Monday. The announcement was made at the site of the old Hudson’s department store, which is being developed into a tower and 12-story office building that will house GM that’s being built by the Bedrock real estate firm. Bedrock will join GM and the city in coming up with ideas to remake the seven-building Renaissance Center. GM CEO Mary Barra said GM is open to ideas about the complex, which the company bought in 1996. At present GM is not selling the complex, which often is shown on televised sports broadcasts.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.