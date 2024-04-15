Lightning, rains kill 49 in Pakistan as authorities declare a state of emergency in the southwest

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Officials say lightning and heavy rains have killed at least 49 people across Pakistan in the past three days. Most of the people died because of collapsing of rooms and lighting. Authorities have declared a state of emergency in southwestern Baluchistan province. More rains are expected this week. And an official says heavy flooding from seasonal rains in Afghanistan has killed 33 people and injured 27 others in the past three days. A Pakistani environmental expert says such heavy April rainfall is unusual and cites climate change.

