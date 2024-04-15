New rules for Pregnant Workers Fairness Act includes divisive accommodations for abortion

NEW YORK (AP) — Workers are entitled to time off and other job accommodations for abortions under the Pregnant Workers Fairness Act, according to finalized federal regulations published Monday. The regulations provide guidance for employers and workers on how to implement the law, which passed with robust bipartisan Congressional support in December 2022 but sparked controversy last year when the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission included abortions in its draft rules. The language means that workers can ask for time off to obtain an abortion and recover from the procedure. It also covers other pregnancy-related medical conditions like miscarriage, stillbirth and lactation.

