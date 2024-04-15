Traffic expected as Coachella attendees leave the Valley

The Coachella festival has come to a close.

Over 25,000 concert attendees will be leaving the Coachella Valley today, creating traffic congestion.

There is expected to be congestion on Interstate 10 heading West towards LA.

Campers must check out of the campground this morning and leave the area.

Traffic will pickup in the early afternoon.

Allow yourself extra time to get around town today.

Campers at the Empire Polo Club need to check out of the campground this morning and vacate the area.

Traffic will increase, so plan for extra travel time around town today.