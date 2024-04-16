EU leaders wanted to talk competitiveness. Middle East tensions and Ukraine top their summit list

BRUSSELS (AP) — Tensions in the Middle East and the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine top the agenda of European Union leaders at their summit in Brussels. As the unprecedented attack by Iran on Israel ratcheted up regional tensions and raised fears of a wider war, EU leaders will urge “all parties to exercise utmost restraint and refrain from any action that may increase tensions in the region,” according to a drat of their summit conclusions. The EU will also consider further sanctioning Iran. Russia’s two-year war in Ukraine is also on the agenda Wednesday, with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expected to address the meeting remotely.

By SAMUEL PETREQUIN and LORNE COOK Associated Press

