Palm Springs International Film Society expands programs for local youth

The Palm Springs International Film Society announced it is expanding programs aimed at nurturing young talent and fostering a deeper appreciation for the cinematic arts.

The "Filmmaker in the Classroom" workshops and youth jury opportunities will reach students of all ages throughout the valley.

The workshops will be led by ShortFest alumni and industry professionals, offering students insight into the world of cinema.

Organizers say the programs help to deepen the society's commitment to education.

"Over the next two weeks, we will have workshops set up at nine different high schools throughout the Coachella Valley, and at the end of this month, we will have doubled our 2023 student reach," said Nachattar Chandi, Chairman of the Palm Springs International Film Society.

Chandi added, "Beyond watching films, students will learn to analyze and discuss the movies and will be able to select honorees for both of our festivals. All content is age-appropriate, family-friendly and open to all students throughout the Coachella Valley."

For more information on the programs, visit psfilmfest.org/education.