Pickleball is one of the hottest sports in the country right now, and during Weekend One of Coachella, The Kitchen, the largest pickleball community, will be putting on its second-annual tournament. The tournament will be hosted by The Pointer Brothers, and is produced by Zev Norotsky's ENTER. Peter Daut spoke with Norotsky about the biggest pickleball event of the weekend.

