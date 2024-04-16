The Latest | Israel must stop settler attacks on Palestinians, UN human rights office says

The United Nations human rights office says Israeli security forces must immediately put an end to settler attacks on Palestinians. Violence erupted Friday in the West Bank, triggered by the killing of a 14-year-old Israeli boy. Health officials say seven Palestinians have been killed and 75 wounded. Israeli authorities have urged people not to resort to vigilante attacks, but rights groups have long accused Israeli forces of routinely ignoring settler attacks or even taking part in them. Tensions in the region have ramped up since Oct. 7, when militant groups in Gaza carried out a devastating cross-border attack that killed 1,200 people. Another 250 were kidnapped. Israel’s offensive in Gaza has caused widespread devastation and killed over 33,800 people.

By The Associated Press

