Wisconsin Supreme Court to hear arguments in Democratic governor’s suit against GOP-led Legislature

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Wisconsin Supreme Court is scheduled to hear arguments Wednesday in Democratic Gov. Tony Evers’ lawsuit against the Republican-controlled Legislature, arguing that it is unconstitutionally blocking funding for a state conservation program. The case marks the latest power struggle between Evers, who has issued more vetoes than any Wisconsin governor, and the Republican-controlled Legislature. A ruling in favor of Evers would upend long-held practices in the Legislature and give the Democrats a victory that could have an impact far beyond the case at hand. The court’s liberal majority agreed to hear the case over objections from conservative justices. The court will issue a ruling in several weeks or months.

