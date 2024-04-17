China and Indonesia call for cease-fire in Gaza

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — The Chinese and Indonesian foreign ministers called for an immediate and lasting cease-fire in Gaza after a meeting in Jakarta on Thursday, condemning the humanitarian costs of the ongoing war that has killed tens of thousands of Palestinians. Indonesia’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Retno Marsudi told reporters that the two countries share the same view regarding the importance of a cease-fire in Gaza and resolving the Palestinian problem through two a two-state solution. The two ministers also discussed their countries’ economic relationship and the South China Sea. Later Thursday, Wang is also scheduled to meet Indonesian President Joko Widodo and president-elect Prabowo Subianto, who is currently defense minister.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.