Indio unveils new “Center Stage” in downtown, hosting free concert Wednesday night

The City of Indio is preparing to host a major crowd on Wednesday night as it kicks off the first ever concert at "Center Stage". It's the newest permanent entertainment venue in Downtown Indio, and sits along the historic Miles Avenue.

The free concert "Sonidos" will begin at 5:00 p.m. with a ribbon cutting ceremony. Following that, the evening will be filled with lineup of talented and local Hispanic artists. The night will end with a drone show at 9:00 p.m. downtown. Attendees will also be able to enter a giveaway to win a pair of free tickets to Coachella Weekend 2. Parking along Miles Avenue will be closed from noon until 10:00 p.m. Wednesday.

City officials ask that you plan to come early and bring a blanket or chairs. They also recommend you use some of the free public lots to find parking.