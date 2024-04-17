Photographers seek community’s help after camera gear was stolen at Coachella music fest

Michael and Leia Barreiro are asking for the community's help and support after their camera gear was stolen from a staff area at the Indio Polo grounds during weekend one of the Coachella Music and Arts festival.

The Southern California couple said the incident has left them without the tools they rely on for their careers as photographers and videographers, according to a GoFundMe page.

The incident comes as the Indio Police Department has released the following breakdown of arrests and citations for the first weekend of the festival:

total of 81 arrests (down from 102 arrests in 2023).

47 total handicap parking citations (down 43% from 83 citations in 2023).

Broken down further:

The Indio Police Department advises anyone who sees something to say something by reporting information anonymously to Coachella Valley Crime Stoppers at 341-STOP (7867).

