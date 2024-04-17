RivCo authorities seek family members of man murdered 35 years ago

Investigators from the Riverside County District Attorney's Office are asking for the public's help locating relatives of a Mexican national killed and dumped alongside a regional highway 35 years ago, hoping to let them know the fate of their loved one.

Jorge Lopez Serrano was shot to death in March 1989, and his remains were left in a ravine adjacent to Highway 79, just south of Interstate 10, in the San Gorgonio Pass, according to personnel from the Cold Case Unit.

"This cold case remained unsolved until recent months when the unit successfully identified the victim,'' according to a D.A.'s office statement. "The Mexican Consulate confirmed his identity and revealed that Serrano had a wife and children while residing in La Paz, Mexico, in 1987.''

No suspects have ever been identified in connection with the slaying, and the circumstances remain unknown. However, the investigation remains open.

"When his body was found, the victim was wearing a `Cacharel' brand green-and-tan short-sleeve shirt and `DeeCee' brand white jeans work pants,'' the D.A.'s office said.

According to investigators, Serrano had been arrested one time by the U.S. Border Patrol in San Diego County for allegedly smuggling border crossers into the U.S. He had also been arrested once by Los Angeles police officers on suspicion of auto theft, but there was no record of a conviction.

"He was known to use multiple names and multiple dates of birth during those arrests,'' according to the D.A.'s office.

"To bring closure to this case, Cold Case Unit investigators are appealing to the public for any information that may lead to the identity of family members of Serrano,'' the agency stated. "This includes details about missing persons, or any other relevant information that could assist in the investigation.''

The unit can be reached at 951-955-5567. The investigator overseeing the case is Jason Corey. He can also be contacted at coldcaseunit@rivcoda.org.