Unions in Greece call widespread strikes, seeking a return to bargaining rights axed during bailouts

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Strikes called by Greece’s largest labor union have halted ferries and public transport services in Athens and other cities. The General Confederation of Greek Labor, GSEE, called the strikes to press for a return of collective bargaining rights axed more than a decade ago during a severe financial crisis. Hundreds of protesters began gathering in central Athens to attend a demonstration planned for later Wednesday. The 24-hour strike kept ferries at ports and disrupted other public services, leaving some state-run hospitals running on emergency staff levels.

