US navy flies aircraft through the Taiwan Strait a day after US-China defense chiefs hold rare talks
By CHRISTOPHER BODEEN
Associated Press
TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — The U.S. 7th Fleet says a Navy P-8A Poseidon flew through the Taiwan Strait, a day after U.S. and Chinese defense chiefs held their first talks since Nov. 2022. The patrol and reconnaissance plane “transited the Taiwan Strait in international airspace” on Wednesday, the 7th Fleet said in a news release. “By operating within the Taiwan Strait in accordance with international law, the United States upholds the navigational rights and freedoms of all nations,” the release said. Although the critical 160 kilometer-wide strait is international waters, China considers the passage of foreign military aircraft and ships through it as a challenge to its sovereignty and claim to Taiwan.