5 Japanese workers narrowly escape suicide bombing that targeted their vehicle in Pakistan

KARACHI, Pakistan (AP) — Five Japanese autoworkers have narrowly escaped an attack by a suicide bomber who detonated his explosive-laden vest near their vehicle in Pakistan’s southern port city of Karachi. The local police chief said the van carrying the Japanese nationals was heading to an industrial area where they worked at Pakistan Suzuki Motors when it was targeted Friday. He said guards escorting the Japanese workers returned fire after coming under attack and all the Japanese who were the target of the attack were safe. Another official said police were escorting the van after receiving reports of possible attacks targeting foreigners and that the timely response from guards and police foiled the attack.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.