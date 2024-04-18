Inmate dies in cell at downtown Riverside jail

An autopsy was pending today for a 55-year-old inmate who died in his cell at the Robert Presley Detention Center in Riverside, but there were no indications of foul play.

Reynaldo Ramos of Riverside suffered fatal complications in his cell within Housing Unit 4A of the downtown jail shortly before 10 p.m. Tuesday, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department.

Sgt. Chris Wedel said correctional personnel discovered Ramos unconscious and "unresponsive" in his cell, prompting them to start CPR.

Paramedics were called and reached the jail a short time later, taking over resuscitative measures, but they were unsuccessful, Wedel said.

Ramos was pronounced dead at the scene.

"There were no signs of foul play,'' Wedel said. He did not disclose a possible cause of death. An autopsy was pending Thursday.

Jail records indicate that Ramos was a convicted felon and had been booked into custody on April 6 by Riverside police officers for alleged possession of a stolen vehicle and possession of narcotics for sale.