Pennsylvania House Dems propose new expulsion rules after remote voting by lawmaker facing a warrant

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania House Democrats are proposing a process to determine if state representatives are “incapacitated” and to sanction or expel them. The rule change was proposed by Democratic floor leader Rep. Matt Bradford on Thursday. It’s being made in response to Democratic Rep. Kevin Boyle of Philadelphia having voted remotely this week while being sought on charges he violated a restraining order. Boyle’s status carries significant implications for the power balance in the 203-member House, which currently has a 102—100 Democratic majority with one vacancy.

