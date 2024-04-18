Sweeping gun legislation approved by Maine lawmakers after deadliest shooting in state history

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — The Maine Legislature has approved sweeping gun safety legislation nearly six months after the deadliest shooting in state history. Democratic Gov. Janet Mills and the Democratic-led Maine Legislature pressed for a number of gun and mental health proposals after the Oct. 25 shooting that claimed 18 lives and injured another 13 people, despite the state’s strong hunting tradition and support for gun owners. The bills that received approval included background checks on private gun sales, 72-hour waiting periods for gun purchases and criminalizing gun sales to prohibited people. The final vote on the governor’s proposal came early Thursday.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.