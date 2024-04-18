US vetoes widely supported UN resolution backing full UN membership for Palestine

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The United States has vetoed a widely backed U.N. resolution that would have paved the way for full United Nations membership for the state of Palestine. The vote in the 15-member Security Council was 12 in favor, the United States opposed and two abstentions. The resolution voted on Thursday afternoon would have raised the Palestinians’ status from a non-member observer state to full membership. This is the second Palestinian attempt for full membership and it comes as the war in Gaza has put the more than 75-year-old Israeli-Palestinian conflict at center stage.

