2 mayoral candidates killed in Mexico, bringing the number slain so far to 17

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Two mayoral candidates in Mexico have been killed, bringing to 17 the number of contenders slain in the lead-up to the June 2 elections. One candidate was killed Friday in the northern Mexico border state of Tamaulipas. Noé Ramos Ferretiz was running for a coalition of the opposition National Action Party and Institutional Revolutionary Party, which had governed Mexico until 2000. He was running for reelection as mayor of the city of Ciudad Mante. Another mayoral candidate in the southern state of Oaxaca was found dead a day after he was reported missing. Alberto García was running for mayor of the Oaxaca town of San José Independencia.

