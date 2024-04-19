2 suspects detained in Poland after last month’s attack on a Navalny ally in Lithuania

VILNIUS, Lithuania (AP) — Lithuania’s president says that two people have been detained in Poland on suspicion of attacking Russian opposition activist Leonid Volkov, an ally of the late activist Alexei Navalny, in Vilnius. Volkov was attacked in March outside his home in Lithuania, where he lives in exile. The attacker smashed one of his car’s windows, sprayed tear gas into his eyes and hit him with a hammer, police said at the time. The Lithuanian president on Friday thanked Poland for its work, though there was no immediately comment from Polish officials.

