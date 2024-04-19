A convicted rapist is charged with murder in the killing of a Connecticut visiting nurse
By DAVE COLLINS
Associated Press
A convicted rapist has been charged with murder and attempted sexual assault in the killing of a visiting nurse at a Connecticut halfway house for sex offenders in October. The charges were added against 39-year-old Michael Reese as he appeared in court Friday on related charges. Police say Joyce Grayson was killed when she went to the halfway house in Willimantic to administer medication to Reese. The killing spurred calls for better safety measures for home health care workers. Messages seeking comment were left for Reese’s public defender.