Abi Carter keeps American Idol hopes alive as enters Top 14

America has voted for Indio’s American Idol Star, Abi Carter, to make it into the shows Top 14.

Last Monday, the show narrowed it down from 20 contestants to just 14. And on Sunday, singers will compete to make it into the top 10.

“To be told that I made it into Americas Vote that was such a heartwarming moment for me,” said Carter. “I definitely felt all the love and support.”

This Sunday, she will sing in the show’s ‘Rock n Roll hall of fame’ round of the competition. She says the performance will be true to her style. That’s been her goal throughout the experience. “I’m just trying to stay true to myself. And I think that if I don’t continue on in the competition that is completely okay with me because I know that I did it by doing the things that I love,” said Carter.

As she makes her way higher up into the race, Abi needs the support of the Coachella Valley.

“If you vote for me it would mean my career, I would just I would get to do what I love forever,” said Carter. “It might not make a big difference to you to be able to pull out your phone and send a little vote for me but it makes the world to me.”

Watch American Idol on Sunday on KESQ.