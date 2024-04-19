Federal officials investigating cockpit visit by Rockies coach during United flight

DENVER (AP) — Federal officials are investigating an unauthorized inflight cockpit visit by a coach for the Colorado Rockies baseball team during a United Airlines charter flight. Video surfaced that appears to show a Rockies hitting coach sitting in a pilot’s seat while the April 10 flight from Denver to Toronto was at cruising altitude. The airline said Friday that the visit was “a clear violation of our safety and operational polices” and was reported to the Federal Aviation Administration. The agency has increased oversight of United amid recent mishaps that included an engine fire and a tire falling off a plane.

