French athletes at Paris Olympics will receive better mental health protection

PARIS (AP) — French athletes at the Paris Olympics will be offered better protection for their mental health with priority given to curbing online harassment and cyberbullying. France’s Sports Minister Amélie Oudéa-Castéra and Secretary of State for Digital Affairs Marina Ferrari are discussing ways to ensure mental health is looked after at the July 26-Aug. 11 Paris Games and Aug 28-Sept. 8 Paralympics. Oudéa-Castéra pointed out the continued threat of cyberbullying to mental health in society in general. It is a risk magnified when high-profile athletes are continually in the spotlight. She says “athletes as well as many of our citizens are exposed to these risks.” Three psychologists will be onsite at the Olympic Village during the Games.

