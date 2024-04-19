Idaho group says it is exploring a ballot initiative for abortion rights and reproductive care

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A new Idaho organization says it will ask voters to restore abortion access and other reproductive health care rights in the state after lawmakers let a second legislative session end without modifying the strict abortion bans. Melanie Folwell is the spokeswoman for Idahoans United for Women and Families. She says the group hopes to have one or more initiatives on the 2026 ballot. Idaho has several anti-abortion laws on the books, including one that makes performing abortions a crime even in medical emergencies unless they are done to save the life of the pregnant patient. The federal government sued over the ban, and the U.S. Supreme Court will hear arguments in that case on Wednesday.

