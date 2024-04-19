Israel gave US last-minute warning about drone attack on Iran, Italian foreign minister says at G7

CAPRI, Italy (AP) — The United States told the Group of Seven foreign ministers that it received “last minute” information from Israel about a drone action in Iran, Italy’s foreign minister said. Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani, who chaired the meeting of ministers of industrialized countries, said the United States provided the information at a Friday morning session that was changed at the last minute to address the suspected attack. Early Friday, Iran fired air defenses at a major air base and a nuclear site near the central city of Isfahan after spotting drones. In a closing communique, the G7 ministers condemned Iran’s recent attack on Israel, and called for both sides to avoid escalating the conflict.

