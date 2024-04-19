Kansas has a new anti-DEI law, but the governor has vetoed bills on abortion and even police dogs
By JOHN HANNA
AP Political Writer
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — The Democratic governor in Kansas has vetoed proposed tax breaks for anti-abortion counseling centers while allowing restrictions on college diversity initiatives to become law without her signature. Gov. Laura Kelly announced a raft of actions Friday on bills approved by the Republican-controlled Legislature. Besides the abortion-related measure, she vetoed two elections bills arising in part from the influence of election-conspiracy promoters within the GOP. She also vetoed a bill increasing the penalties for killing police dogs, saying the issue needs more study. The new law on diversity will bar state colleges from requiring applicants for admission, jobs and promotions to state their views on diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives.