Tennessee Volkswagen employees overwhelmingly vote to join United Auto Workers union

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — Employees at a Volkswagen factory in Chattanooga, Tennessee, have voted overwhelmingly in favor of joining the United Auto Workers union, boosting its nationwide effort to organize nonunion factories. The workers voted 2,628 to 985 for the UAW, giving the union its first victory in a quest to sign up workers at nonunion plants in Southern states largely owned by foreign-based automakers. Volkswagen announced the vote totals in a Friday night statement. It was the union’s third try at organizing 4,300 Volkswagen production workers in Tennessee. It lost elections in 2014 and 2019.

By KRISTIN M. HALL and TOM KRISHER Associated Press

