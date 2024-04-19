Tennessee Volkswagen workers vote on union membership in test of UAW’s plan to expand its ranks
By KRISTIN M. HALL and TOM KRISHER
Associated Press
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — The United Auto Workers’ ambitious drive to expand its reach to nonunion factories across the South and elsewhere faces a key test Friday night as workers at a Tennessee Volkswagen finish voting on whether to join the union. The UAW’s ranks in the auto industry have dwindled over the years, and workers at the Chattanooga plant have previously rejected union membership. But this time, the UAW is operating under new leadership and basking in a successful confrontation with Detroit’s major automakers. The union’s new president, Shawn Fain, led the UAW in a series of strikes last fall against Detroit’s automakers that resulted in lucrative new contracts.