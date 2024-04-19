The Latest | G7 warns of new sanctions against Iran as world reacts to apparent Israeli drone attack

Group of Seven foreign ministers have warned of new sanctions against Iran for its drone and missile attack on Israel, and urged both sides to avoid an escalation of the conflict. An apparent Israeli drone attack on Iran early Friday saw troops fire air defenses at a major air base and a nuclear site near the central city of Isfahan. It came days after Tehran’s unprecedented drone-and-missile assault on Israel. Israel also carried out a missile strike targeting an air defense unit in southern Syria that caused material damage according to the state-run SANA news agency. Israel had vowed to respond to Iran’s unprecedented weekend attack. Allies have urged Israel to hold back on any response to the attack that could spiral.

By The Associated Press

