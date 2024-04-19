The Latest | World leaders call on Iran and Israel to avoid allowing conflict to worsen

World leaders are calling on Iran and Israel to try to avoid escalating tensions following the apparent Israeli strike near an Iranian air base and nuclear facility. Group of Seven foreign ministers meeting in Italy warned Friday of new sanctions against Iran for its drone and missile attack on Israel last weekend, and urged both sides to avoid worsening the conflict. The apparent Israeli attack on Iran early Friday saw troops fire air defenses at a major air base and a nuclear site near the central city of Isfahan. Israel also carried out a missile strike targeting an air defense unit in southern Syria that caused material damage, according to the state-run SANA news agency.

By The Associated Press

