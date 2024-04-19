West Virginia will not face $465M COVID education funds clawback after feds OK waiver, governor says

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia will not face a clawback of $465 million in COVID-19 money from the federal government, alleviating concerns raised by state lawmakers during the legislative session in March. West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice said Friday that federal officials approved the state’s application for a waiver for the money, a portion of the more than a billion the state received to help kids learn during the pandemic. The funds came with a condition that the state needed to keep funding education at the same or a higher level than before COVID. West Virginia received a waiver from the federal government in 2022. Friday marked the approval of the waiver for 2023.

