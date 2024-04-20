After Congress finally does pass new funding, this is how the US can rush weapons to Ukraine

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Pentagon can get weapons moving to Ukraine quickly once Congress passes a long-delayed aid bill. That’s because it has a network of storage sites in the U.S. and Europe. Those sites already hold some of the munitions and air defense components that Kyiv desperately needs to fight Russia. An aid bill cleared its biggest hurdle in the House on Saturday. It still needs to clear the Senate, then President Joe Biden has said he would sign it “immediately.” That would allow supplies to be sent to Ukraine within days. CIA Director Bill Burns has warned that without additional aid from the U.S., Ukraine could lose the war to Russia by the end of this year.

By TARA COPP and LOLITA C. BALDOR Associated Press

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.