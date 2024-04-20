Councilwoman chosen as new Fort Wayne mayor, its 1st Black leader, in caucus to replace late mayor

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — A Fort Wayne city councilwoman has been chosen as the new mayor of Indiana’s second most populous city, and its first Black leader, during a caucus to replace its late mayor, who died in March. Councilwoman Sharon Tucker, a Democrat, will also become the second woman to serve as mayor of the northeastern Indiana city. The Journal Gazette reports she was elected Saturday in the second round of voting during a Democratic caucus with seven mayoral candidates. Fort Wayne’s mayor’s office became vacant when Mayor Tom Henry died in March at age 72 after experiencing a medical emergency related to his stomach cancer.

